Oscars 2020: Who Is Hosting and Presenting at the Academy Awards

While the 92nd Annual Academy Awards will once again forgo a host, there will be plenty of star-studded presentations throughout the evening as Hollywood celebrates its biggest event of the year. Prior to Sunday’s award ceremony, the Academy announced that last year’s acting winners, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, be among those presenting during the ceremony.

At last year’s Oscars, Ali took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Green Book, while the Best Supporting Actress Award went to King for If Beale Street Could Talk. For Best Actor and Actress, Malek won for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody and Colman for The Favourite. While the awards they would be presenting this year were not specified by the Academy, it is traditional that they would present for the category which they previously won.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” said Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, Oscar show producers, in a statement.

Also presenting will be Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kristen Wiig. Wiig and Ferrell have presented together before, being praised for their work at the 2013 Golden Globes, although Ferrell is expected to present with Downhill co-star Louis-Dreyfus this year; and Wiig with Gal Gadot — her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star.

Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Marie Tran, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver will also be presenting throughout the evening.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet will air at 6:30 p.m. ET.

