Oscars 2020: Luke Perry Fans Still Upset ‘90210’ Star Snubbed From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Viewers of the 2020 Oscars are still speaking out after 90210 alum Luke Perry was omitted from the “In Memoriam” segment during the live broadcast on Sunday night. The actor, who died in March 2019 after he suffered a massive stroke at age 52, had starred in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, leaving many to wonder why he wasn’t among the entertainment icons remembered during Billie Eilish’s haunting rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday.”

Shame on @TheAcademy for not including #LukePerry in your “In Memoriam.” He was even in @OnceInHollywood which was up for Best Picture making my outrage even more justifiable. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/zVzLYD10Bz — Christa Mariner (@MarinerChrista) February 10, 2020

“Sadly there’s always someone who gets overlooked in the Oscar’s memoriam but geez, Luke Perry?” wrote one fan. “He was actually in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for f– sake.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Give [Luke Perry] was in the business for decades and was in one of this year’s Best Picture nominees, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his omission seems particularly inexplicable,” tweeted someone else.

Lol whoever is in charge of the in memoriam reel for the Oscars… It’s a serious ball drop to not include an actor who was literally in a film nominated for best picture. #LukePerry #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LJFVwvI2k1 — A Girl (@IndiaGMcAlister) February 10, 2020

“Heard that the [Oscars] omitted [Luke Perry] from the In Memoriam,” added another. “So sad – I have loved him since 90210. How could they leave him out when his final role was in a Best Picture nom?? By all accounts, he was a prince. And deserved to be in the tribute.”

“Shame on [The Academy] for leaving [Luke Perry] out of tonight’s In Memoriam,” wrote another fan. “He was a beloved actor and oh by the way, was in one of the films celebrated tonight.”

Was Luke Perry left off the “In Memoriam” slideshow in the same year a film he’s in is nominated 10 times? Yeesh, #Oscars.#LukePerry #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/c3NVAyeoFi — Kevin Fiddler (@KFidds) February 10, 2020

Best known for portraying Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry’s last credit was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film had been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Leonardo DiCaprio was up for Best Actor. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor, and Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling won for Best Production Design.

The actor, however, was not the only name left off the in memoriam segment, as Sid Haig, Cameron Boyce, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard, and Tim Conway were also notably missing, much to the disappointment of many viewers.

Both Perry and Boyce, who played a lead character in the Descendants franchise, had been included in the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2020 SAG Awards just last month.