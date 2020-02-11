Oscars 2020: Janelle Monae Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction in Ceremony’s First Minute

Seconds into the 92nd Academy Awards, there was a wardrobe malfunction. Singer Janelle Monae‘s shirt button popped loose while she performed “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” to kick off the opening number. Thankfully Monae fixed the button before any further issues.

As Monae entered through the door on the recreated Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood set, the middle button on her white shirt came undone, and it appeared to throw her off for a bit. She struggled to get out of the black jacket, which fell after she put it on the coat rack. She then picked up the red sweater, imitating Fred Rogers, but quickly fixed the button before she continued her powerhouse opener.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Mr. Rogers tribute was a nod to Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, which earned Tom Hanks a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for playing Rogers. Hanks was sitting in the front row, and Monae tossed her top hat to him.

“Let’s make the most of this beautiful day, we’re here at the Oscars, so might as well stay!” Monae sang before she transitioned into an Oscar version of her song “Come Alive (The War of the Roses).” Billy Porter joined in to sing a few lines from Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” referencing the biopic Rocketman.

Monae’s performance also called out two big snubs. She wore flowers arranged like Florence Pugh’s May Queen outfit in Ari Aster’s horror movie Midsommar. Dancers behind her wore costumes inspired by other snubbed films, including Jordan Peele’s own horror hit Us.

The “Make Me Feel” singer also took a swipe at the Oscars for not nominated any women for Best Director.

“Tonight we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room,” Monae announced at the end of her performance. “We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films. And I’m so proud to stand here as a black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month.”

Monae, 34, also had Hollywood buzzing before the show thanks to her silvery hooded gown from Ralph Lauren Collection. According to PEOPLE, the dress included more than 168,000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals and took over 600 hours to make.

In a new interview with The Cut earlier this month, Monae revealed that she refused to compromise her work even before she found success. It gives her a chance to take her career wherever she wants to go.

“At the beginning of my career, I always said no,” she explained. “‘Nope, nope, nope.’ That was my secret weapon. Once I started to eliminate the things that didn’t feel in line with where I was trying to go, and that could potentially pigeonhole me from having that freedom as an artist, it was very helpful.”

Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images