Oscars 2020: Diane Keaton’s Hat, Outfit Stirs Social Media

One of the most talked about moments of the 2020 Oscars, is actress Diane Keaton’s outfit and hat, as the look has social media all stirred up. For her Academy Awards style, Keaton opted for a flannel coat with a large hat.

In a tweet commenting on the outfit, one user joked, “If Little Women wins something tonight I will eat Diane Keaton’s hat.” Meanwhile, another user added: “Three sweaters, giant belt, little glasses, wide-brimmed hat. All gorgeous. Diane Keaton: always on brand.”

Diane Keaton turned the “Diane Keaton” to 11 today. She’s like 62 percent hat at this point. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 10, 2020

“Diane Keaton wore whatever she’d wear on a regular Sunday and said ‘sure I’ll go to your little celebration or whatever,’” someone else offered.

“We do the Oscars to see Diane Keaton wear something belted and haunting,” one other user said.

Diane Keaton “I’m going to open this for you.”

Keanu Reeves: “No, no, not yet.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8Ix35eYWca — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 10, 2020

“I need a movie where Diane Keaton plays a private detective NOW,” a fifth user commented.

“Diane Keaton is slowly turning into a used bookstore cat,” comedian Matt Oswalt joked.

Diane Keaton’s 17 layers and Diane Keaton’s nails end tweet pic.twitter.com/KFa33wiXmB — Man Repeller (@ManRepeller) February 10, 2020

“My girlfriend and i are keeping a tally of gay rights for our oscars pool. so far we’ve got 2: idina menzel hitting the high note and the presence of diane keaton in a hat,” journalist Jill Gutowitz said.

“Why does Diane Keaton always dress like two [little people] standing on each other’s shoulders in a trench coat so they could impersonate Diane Keaton at the bank?” one more user tweeted.

Interestingly, in 2019, Keaton spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, telling the outlet that the reason she has never married is because of her “oddball” behavior.

“I think that I’m strange,” she said, added, “I don’t know anything, and I haven’t learned. Getting older hasn’t made me wiser.” She went on to say that at 73, she is “the only one in [her] generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”

“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” Keaton also said. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”