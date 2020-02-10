Oscars 2020: Blac Chyna Hits Red Carpet in Stunning Braless Dress

Blac Chyna made an appearance at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, and the reality TV star hit the Red Carpet in stunning braless dress that was nothing short of eye-catching. As she made her way into Hollywood’s big event, Chyna rocked a long black dress with purple frills, that slit up past her tattooed thighs and plunged down her chest. She also sported a matching pair of black heels, as well as a pair of purple earrings.

Blac Chyna makes quite the impression on the #Oscars red carpet! https://t.co/OMPg2MZ5R6 pic.twitter.com/dK0ceuo9He — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 9, 2020

Notably, many were surprised to see Chyna at the Academy Awards, with one Twitter user sarcastically asking, “Why is Blac China at the Oscars? Did she have a bit part in Hustlers or something?”

“Who in the hell invited this chick man? You can’t make up for the lack of diversity by inviting diversity to witness that,” someone else commented.

Why is blac chyna there? — Ｍａｒｉｅ 玛丽 ♡ 👽 (@MariePerrino) February 9, 2020

Chyna’s surprise Oscars appearance comes after she recently railed against Kylie Jenner — who is the aunt of her daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian, Jenner’s half-brother — for once taking Dream on a ride in the same helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old dayghter Gianna.

In a statement issued to ET, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said, “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash.”

“What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” the statement added.

Ciani went on to say, “No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob [Kardashian] and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”

Along with Bryant and his daughter, the helicopter pilot and six other passengers were also killed in the tragic crash, which has since been ruled an accident.