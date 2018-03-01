Oscars Producer Says Sunday Night’s Show Will Be the ‘Super Bowl of Entertainment’

The 2018 Academy Awards are just days away, and plenty of details surrounding the show are up in the air. While the host, nominees and presenters have been confirmed, there are other questions — what will the attendees wear on the red carpet? How political will the show get?

While these questions have yet to be answered (though attendees will likely wear black, as they have been throughout awards season), Jennifer Todd, one of the producers of the Oscars, did give ABC News a bit of insight into the second query.

While Todd noted that the Oscars will address the #MeToo movement that has been sweeping Hollywood in recent months, the show is still about entertainment.

“We’ve been talking to them about how to address it in a moment or two in the show,” Todd said. “But obviously we want the show to be about entertainment.”

Todd, who is producing the awards show for the second year in a row with Michael De Luca, even went as far as to call the ceremony the “Super Bowl of entertainment,” though noting that it is an “important time, historically.”

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who was also on hand as host during last year’s fiasco. Todd said the late-night host “brings the fun and the funny,” but that producers still focus on “the earnest love of movies” during the show.

While she noted that Kimmel “has a lot of great surprises planned,” she cracked, “I really hope there aren’t any surprises to do with any envelopes.”

That line was a nod to last year’s infamous Best Picture mix-up, in which La La Land was announced as the winner of the prestigious honor when in fact it was Moonlight that had won.

“As painful as the envelope was last year, I realized in that moment that everyone would remember what year I produced the show,” Todd joked. “It was unforgettable.

“What I learned last year is there’s a lot of elements to the show that you can’t control,” she added. “I try, but you never know what can happen.”

The 2018 Academy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com