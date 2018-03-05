Oscars 2018: Internet Reacts to Academy Award Winning ‘Cool Dude’

Production designers are not used to becoming internet celebrities, but The Shape of Water set designer Shane Vieau became a star just by wearing sunglasses to the Oscars stage.

Vieau shared the Oscar for Best Production Design with Paul D. Austerberry and Jeffrey A. Melvin. The trio also won the same award at the BAFTA Awards last month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vieau previously worked with The Shape of Water director Guillermo Del Toro on Crimson Peak in 2015. His other credits include Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, Suicide Squad, Spotlight, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

His next film is Mortal Engines, which hits theaters on Dec. 14. The sci-fi movie was directed Christian Rivers. He is also working on the DC Comics movie Shazam! which stars Zachary Levi as the title character. It hits theaters on April 5.

Here is how Twitter users reacted to Vieau’s look.

3/4/2018 🔘 Arrested Development ⚪️ Black Mirror #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AGEmrY451n — Arrested Development or Black Mirror? (@ADorBM2Day) March 5, 2018



It’s pretty cool this bad SNL character won an Academy Award. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Pg3BWrMD4u — Andrew (@jupin) March 5, 2018

How incredibly high is the Production Design winner wearing sunglasses indoors and who gets to party with him later? #Oscars — Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) March 5, 2018

One person joked that Vieau looked as well as Gael Garcia Bernal’s performance of “Remember Me” from Coco.