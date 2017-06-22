Natasha Lyonne Compares ‘Orange Is The New Black’ To ‘Game Of Thrones’

When it comes to comparing TV shows, you probably never thought you’d hear Orange is the New Black and Game of Thrones in the same sentence.

Well, it’s happened, as OITNB star Natasha Lyonne recently compared the two beloved TV series.

During an interview with THR, Lyonne – who plays Nicki on the series – opened up about the devastating events of the show’s most recent season. Apparently, all of the performers worry that their characters could be killed off at any moment.

“I think we always feel like that. Across the board I think we’re always sort of weirdly ready. I’m sure it’s probably true of the Game of Thrones cast, where you secretly do some internal thing where you brace yourself that that could happen at any moment. It certainly could. And if the show is mirroring the truth of society in any way, the reality is that insane things do happen on a constant basis. And often, consequence free. Ultimately, it’s true to the nature of the kind of storytelling that Jenji’s doing to be truthful in her reflection of the world.”

It wasn’t an exact comparison of the shows themselves, but it does show a lot of similarities between the cast members. Fans of Game of Thrones have always been aware that their favorite characters could be killed off at any moment.

After the Litchfield riot in season five, it looks like the same can be said of Orange is the New Black.

