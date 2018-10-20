We Love to Hate These ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Characters

Orange Is The New Black brings up a lot of emotion in its viewers, and one thing they do better than most other shows is building characters you just love to hate.

Sure, it’s not always black and white, and they often drop in back story in a character you loathe that forces you to confront why they are the way they are, but that doesn’t always make you feel better about them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In some cases, the back story can make you despise a character even more. It can justify your hatred of them, in a manner of speaking, giving you the satisfying feeling of knowing you were right about them all along.

There are even times when we learn more about a character and grow to hate them when initially they seemed alright.

Over at Netflix Life, they put together a list of Orange Is The New Black characters that are so bad it feels good to hope the worst for them and we’ve condensed that list below.

Piscatella

It probably comes as no surprise that Piscatella is the first person on the list.

From the first moment he turned up in season four, it was evident that he was going to make life hard for the ladies of Litchfield.

Not only that, but he is pretty much solely responsible for setting the tone and creating the tense environment that eventually led to Poussey’s death.

CO Bailey may have been the one responsible for the tragedy, but Piscatella is guilty of not doing more to prevent what happened.

We finally see Piscatella’s history in season five, and it almost makes you sympathize with him, but then he pulls some outlandish stunts that take you right back to hating him again.

Humphrey

Humphrey comes really, really close to Piscatella in the race for “most hateable Orange Is The New Black Character.”

They’re practically neck-and-neck for the award.

In fact, there are Bond villains with more human decency than this guy.

One of his most horrible moments was when he made Suzanne and Maureen, who had been in love previously, play Fight Club, which ended with Suzanne decimating Maureen’s face.

Then there was the episode where he sadistically forced Maritza to choose between eating flies or a tiny newborn mouse. The look on her face when she realizes the futility of the situation is devastating. This alone is enough to make his fate in season five all the more enjoyable.

Leanne and Angie

Leanne and Angie are in a weird spot where you kind of hate them because they do things like organizing a “talent show” with hostages that becomes uncomfortably sexual, but you also kind of laugh at some of the other stuff they do.

When they run around pantsing inmates, it’s, arguably, pretty funny, as the juvenile nature of it seems to fit their characters well.

It’s hard, however, to look past the fact that their middle-school sense of humor leads them to a lot of terrible things, including setting the prison on fire.

Pennsatucky and Coates

Pennsatucky was extremely easy to hate early on, as her character was cruel and conniving in ways we hadn’t seen in any other Orange Is The New Black character before.

As the seasons wore on she grew to be more likable, but once CO Coates was introduced as her love interest, things got… complicated.

Coates is easy to hate because he’s a rapist, and obviously there’s a lot of sympathies to be had for Pennsatucky in that situation because she was the victim.

Things get complicated, though, when Coates admits what he did was wrong and asks for forgiveness, which Pennsatucky gives him.

It’s just really difficult to not get heated over the whole plotline.

Pidge and Ouija

First off, those impressions Ouija did in the Litchfield “coffee shop” in the new season might be one of the highlights of the entire series. It was hilarious and brilliant.

The thing about Pidge and Ouija, though, is for as many funny moments they have, there are just as many horrible ones.

For example, after they caught Gloria trying to free the hostage guards they unleashed on her and were completely merciless.

Maria

Maria has come really far from the first season, but she certainly hasn’t gotten any more likable.

Over the last couple of seasons, Maria has grown more and more rigid and tough, which may just be a result of her adapting to her situation, but she’s also become more reckless as well.

The moment she had Piper branded with a swastika was maybe the moment she sealed her role as one of the shows most hateable villains.

In season five, she tries to redeem herself, sort of, but she just ends up backstabbing people and it doesn’t even pay off.

Judy King

It’s not that Judy King is bad, per se, it’s just that she’s so blatantly manipulative and deceptive that you almost can’t help but hate her.

She’s given special treatment and gets whatever she wants. In some cases, she gets things she doesn’t even ask for.

The way she plays the other inmates is enough to make you really love hating her.