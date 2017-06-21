‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Shares How She Found Courage To Film Scene In Her Underwear

Being nude on a TV show, or even stripped down to your underwear, can be a difficult experience if you're not used to it. This was exactly the case for Orange is the New Black star Adrienne C. Moore.

During a panel, at the premiere of documentary Straight/Curve, Moore opened up about the first scene she had to film without clothes, and how she learned to embrace her natural appearance on camera.

If you recall, Moore's character Black Cindy had a scene where she was standing in the bathroom, in nothing but her underwear, applying body spray. Moore revealed that she was nervous to film the scene, despite having lost 10-20 pounds leading up to the shoot.

"I was so nervous to film that scene, and I wasn't even naked," Moore said. "We have several scenes with nudity in it, and I was just in a bra and panties. But I was so mortified about my size G/H breasts and my rolls, and being on TV and what people would say about my body."

More TV: Everything Coming To Netflix In July

The actress went on to talk about working with the costume designer to get comfortable with what she was wearing, but that it didn't take long once the cameras started rolling.

"I wanted the panties to come up past my belly button. I wanted every roll as covered up as possible. I remember when I walked on the set, I was asking the producer, 'Can we get a clothed rehearsal? Can we do this thing?'

"But when we started filming, and I guess getting into my Cindy zone, I started forgetting more and more about the fact that I was frolicking around this bathroom in panties and underwear. By the end of the day, I was just walking around the set in my panties, like, 'Are we ready to go to set? Are we doing this thing?'

"Moving forward, I got to a place where I was like, 'You know what? This is just my body', and I don't feel like we have really represented this from a main cast member. By the end of the day, I felt very empowered by that moment."

Up Next: Hackers Released Orange Is The New Black After Receiving Ransom