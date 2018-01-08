Twitter Reacts With Joy for Oprah Winfrey at Golden Globes

CONGRATULATIONS to @Oprah! The first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award! 👸🏿 An inspiration to women and little girls EVERYWHERE. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pkRoQ0jCTL — Em. (@EmilyBashforth) January 8, 2018

Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes Sunday, thanks to her unparalleled contribution to the entertainment industry and American culture as a whole.

Twitter fans were happy to see Winfrey become the first African-American woman to receive the award.

In her emotional speech, Winfrey spoke about the importance of the press. She also told the story of Recy Taylor, who was raped by six white men in 1944. She died just 10 days ago at age 97.

“Their time is up,” Winfrey said of the powerful men who women feared to speak out against. “Their time is up.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Winfrey’s powerful speech.

Plenty of other viewers think Winfrey might be running for president in 2020… or at least they hope she will.

Winfrey’s only other Golden Globe nomination came back in 1986 for The Color Purple. In 2012, she also received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.