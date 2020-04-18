‘One World, Together at Home’: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

The One World, Together at Home special airs tonight on multiple television channels, and we have all the details on how to watch it. Currated in partnership with Lady Gaga, One World, Together at Home is sponsored by Global Citizen, an organization that defines itself as “a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030.” The massive livestream event will unite many celebrities from all over the world as they come together to offer a distraction to those quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

One World, Together at Home will air simultaneously on all NBC networks, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW and iHeartMedia channels. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. However, at 2 p.m. ET a digital stream of some preliminary performances and celebrity guests will begin streaming on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Yahoo, Apple platforms and Twitch. In a statement from Global Citizen, the organization said: “At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.”

Jop along and join @superm in the fight against COVID-19. Tune in to One World: #TogetherAtHome on April 18 at 2 p.m. ET for an incredible livestream of events 👉 https://t.co/ujL8Kqsysf pic.twitter.com/y7Tqi2yFYK — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 16, 2020

The special is being hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Many of the Sesame Street friends will be appearing as well. “It airs 8 p.m ET, 5 p.m. PT, and it is epic,” Fallon said of One World, Together at Home. “This thing is going to be crazy. I’m talking Paul McCartney, Elton John, Keith Urban, Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves — like, you name it, they’re there. Lady Gaga, obviously, will kick off the show. It’s not a telethon.”

Notably, the event is not a telethon, as Gaga and Global Citizen already raised over $40 million from corporate sponsors such as the Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Target, Verizon. In a statement provided to the Today show, Hugh Evans — co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen — said, “We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID-19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone.”