One of the Worst TV Shows Ever Is Finally Getting Released After Being Canceled 10 Minutes Into Episode 1

ABC's infamous and forgotten series Turn-On is getting a second chance at life. In 1968, sketch comedy series was like no other, given that it was canceled before the first episode even finished airing. From TV producer George Schlatter, the series was poised for success since he had hit series Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In under his belt. New series Turn-On would involve short clips, controversial topics, and more. With jokes that mostly focused on risqué sexual innuendos, the series also included Tim Conway as its first celebrity guest with Albert Brooks as a writer.

However, as the premiere episode went on, things quickly went downhill despite it being poised for success. After WEWS in Cleveland refused to air the rest of it, stating it would "not be seen this evening… or ever," the rest of the half-hour was filled with just a pitch-black screen. News traveled fast, and it created a domino effect. It never even aired on the West Coast. Then, ABC canceled the series and even bought out Schlatter's contract so he couldn't return to Turn-On.

Now it seems Turn-On is finally returning. Deadline reports that after the first two episodes appeared online, George Schlatter has decided to give the show an "official release" on YouTube. It will include a new introduction from the 94-year-old producer, sharing his story and providing context for the two episodes. Both were officially released yesterday via Clown Jewels on YouTube, where they upload classic and lost or overlooked comedy content.

That isn't all. Schlatter is also working on an updated version to include the best pieces from the first two episodes. It will also include never-before-seen content from Episode 3. That will come out at a later date, also on YouTube. Since only three episodes were entirely shot before the premiere, it's possible that's all that fans are going to get. However, maybe depending on how well they do on YouTube, they could always come back. Albeit rewritten or updated to fit today's society, but nevertheless, the Internet has many possibilities.

Turn-On might be one of the worst TV shows ever, but at least it is finally seeing the light of day. Who knows? Maybe there could be a future for the series after all, even if it is only on YouTube. It only took 55 years.