One of the Final Remaining Cartoon Network Shows Airs Its Series Finale

Another Cartoon Network show has come to an end.

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe aired its series finale in late January.

According to ToonHive on X, the animated sitcom initially ended its run in Italy in 2024. Initially premiering in 2017 on Cartoon Network in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe was created by Eva Lee Wallberg and Christian Bøving-Andersen and co-created by Daniel Lennard. The series follows the adventures of Ivandoe, the young prince of the forest, whose father, The Mighty Stag, sends him on a quest for the magical Golden Feather of the fearsome Eagle King.

Rasmus Hardiker and Freddie Fox lead the voice cast, which also includes Laura Aikman, Mathew Baynton, Brian Blessed, Mark Bonar, David Dawson, and Dustin Demri-Burns, among many others. While The Heroic Quest is done, Cartoon Network will have no shortage of reruns. The series will continue to air on the network moving forward, per TV Insider, with plenty of chances to catch it.

As previously mentioned, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe is one of the final remaining Cartoon Network shows. Teen Titans Go! and We Baby Bears are the last two original programs, while Bugs Bunny Builders and Batwheels are the only two preschool shows left. Acquired programming includes co-productions Totally Spies! and Iyanu, along with preschool series Barney’s World. Cartoon Network certainly seems to be heading in a direction that includes not a lot of original current programming, but instead programming that has already ended. At the very least, fans will still be able to look forward to many reruns of The Heroic Quest to come.

Those who do not want to wait for reruns to watch or rewatch The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe can always stream the series. It’s available for free with Sling TV and can be purchased on Prime Video. Those with Hulu Live or YouTube TV can also watch the series, but only with reruns. Whether or not it will become available elsewhere remains to be seen, but it’s always possible, especially since the series is done. It might just be a matter of time before The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe comes to streaming, and permanently.