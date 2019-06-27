‘One Day at a Time’ Revival Sparks Vibrant Reaction From Social Media

It’s been announced that One Day at a Time has been revived by the POP network, after being cancelled by Netflix. The show will return for Season 4 sometimes in 2020. The news of the revival has sparked a vibrant reaction from fans all over social media.

After the series was canceled in March, fans began a major online campaign top get it saved, starting with the hashtag “[Save One Day at a Time].”

There were a few rumors that other streaming sites or networks were interested in picking it up, but none of those optioned proved viable. Now, however, the show is officially coming back and fans are thrilled.

WE’RE BACK!

Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn’t be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can’t wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV! #moreodaat https://t.co/4grfsn9RA3 pic.twitter.com/oPsvXL7DC5 — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 27, 2019

“I JUST STOPPED CRYING AND NOW IVE SEEN THAT ONE DAY AT A TIME GOT RENEWED FOR ANOTHER SEASON AND IM OFF AGAIN,” one fan exclaimed.

“One Day at a Time is getting another season and im so f—ing happy,” another person tweeted.

WE’RE BACK!!!!!!! ONE DAY AT A TIME found a new amazing home on @PopTV Thank you all for everything you did to make this happen. Can’t wait to keep invading the Alvarez family’s personal space. #MoreODAAT — Todd Grinnell 🦋 (@toddgrinnell) June 27, 2019

“ONE DAY AT A TIME IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON FOUR LIFE IS GOOD,” someone else said.

“Really nice that One Day At A Time Will now be on @PopTV can’t wait to see how the new season will turn out,” on other fan wrote.

ONE DAY AT A TIME GOT PICKED UP pic.twitter.com/Od0AlCo7vV — katia is watching the wwc🇺🇸 (@macyyvaughn) June 27, 2019

Original series creator and executive producer Norman Lear has since commented on the show being revived, saying, “Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time‘s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on.”

“Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a canceled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96,” he concluded, as reported by THR.