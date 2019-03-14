‘One Day at a Time’ Canceled by Netflix After 3 Seasons

It has been announced that One Day at a Time has officially been canceled by Netflix after three seasons.

The streaming service took to Twitter to share the news and explain why the choice was made to not continue the series.

“We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” Netflix stated.

Netflix then went on to thank the series creators for bring the show together.

“Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way,” the company wrote.

Netflix also expressed their gratitude to the cast for all their hard work and breathing life into the characters.

“To Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno: thank you for inviting us into your family. You filled this show with so much heart and warmth and love, it truly felt like home,” the streaming service tweeted.

Lastly, Netflix thanked the viewers for their support of the series and expressed how “important” shows like One Day at a Time are.

“And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories,” a final tweet form Netflix read.

While Netflix cites low viewership numbers as the reason for why they chose not to continue with the series, it is noteworthy that the One Day at a Time has been a consistent critical success.

According to some reports, there is chance the series will be shopped elsewhere for a fourth season.