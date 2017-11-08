‘Once Upon a Time’ Fans React to the Show’s Reboot

It’s no secret that Once Upon a Time fans were in a big surprise following the show’s season 6 finale. News was announced that the series would undergo a reboot of sorts, with only three of the show’s leads returning for the upcoming seventh season that has a new look and feel to it.

Season 7’s highly-anticipated premiere aired tonight, and suffice it to say, fans had plenty to say about the fantasy series’ new format.

Read on for some of the best reactions.

Some have mixed emotions…

Several Twitter users revealed that they just weren’t sure yet what to think.

I’m not sure how I feel about Cinderella this season @OnceABC #OUAT — christina (@christinafuoco) October 7, 2017

Once upon a time is really weird rn, I’m not used to this, oh my — spooky gigi? (@angelsofthes_) October 7, 2017

Still of two minds though. @OnceABC S6 finale would have been absolutely perfect as a series finale #OnceUponATime — Hyo-Jung (@hyojung_12) October 7, 2017

Others are loving it…

News of the reboot was met with plenty of trepidation, but several fans are embracing the new direction.

I was so scared for this season but I’m LIVING IT’S SO GOOD @OnceABC #OnceUponATime pic.twitter.com/EBT14LfWrq — ??Nikki Poulos?? (@nikki_poulos) October 7, 2017

LOVING the new season @OnceABC ❤️ @LanaParrilla is fantastic as Roni & I’m loving all the new characters too! Well done! — Anne ☁️ (@MissStanwyck) October 7, 2017

‘Not the same…’

Despite many positive reactions, there are still those fans who can’t seem to move past the changes that the show has brought to the beloved series.

but it’s just not the same but I’m trying so hard — kathleen (@kat8602) October 7, 2017

Sad but I have to agree too. It’s the same thing pretty much, just a time hope and new people playing characters ?? just not feeling it — Alicia K (@__ak89__) October 7, 2017

It’s a sad day in tv they’ve ruined once upon a time ?‍♂️ — Jeremy Ford (@ay_yo_jai) October 7, 2017

Not happy with this new beginning @OnceABC ! Hope it keeps my eye. #MissingTheOldCrew Not more Emma or Hook ??? Nooooo…. — Enez (@Enezishere) October 7, 2017

What fans can expect from the new season:

The reactions to the premiere have mostly been positive, to the surprise of many, but it makes sense when we look back at what show co-creator Adam Horowitz had to say about the show’s new feel.

“It’s still the same show. We’ve done lots of shifts and resets in previous seasons,” Horowitz said. “This one may feel a little more tumultuous at first, but in our mind, the spirit and the feeling of OUAT remains and that’s what we’re going to endeavor to continue to do.”

“For us and the fans creatively, it was time for a lot of our characters… their stories were ready to have a conclusion to it. It was time for new stories to begin. We wanted to do something new creatively and honor what we did for the six years. It just felt like now was the time,” co-creator Eddy Kitsis chimed in.

This upcoming season will focus heavily on Henry, who is all grown up and leading the charge to save happy endings. That job previously went to Emma, played by Jennifer Morrison. Along with five other actors, Morrison has left the series, but will have an emotional send-off of sorts in episode two.