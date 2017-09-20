Rebecca Mader Returning to ‘Once Upon a Time’ in Season 7

Once Upon a Time is almost back with its new season, and something wicked is coming along with it.

This week, it was revealed that Rebecca Mader, aka Zelena the Wicked Witch would be returning to Once Upon a Time at some point during Season 7.

TVLine broke the news, saying that Mader would be coming back for several episodes following the quasi-reboot of the show. As Season 6 came to a close, Mader, Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Jared Gilmore would all be departing over the summer.

Jennifer Morrison was the first star that was revealed to be making a return, and Mader is following suit, though ABC didn’t share exactly how Zelena could be coming back.

Mader spoke with TVLine about the return, saying that she was excited to bring the character back for another round.

“I am beyond thrilled to be returning to make magic with my beloved Once Upon a Time family,” Mader said. “I’m excited for this new chapter.”

Once Upon a Time is scheduled to return to ABC on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

