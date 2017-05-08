Jennifer Morrison Announces She’s Leaving Once Upon A Time

All good things must come to an end, and Jennifer Morrison proved that with her touching Instagram post on Monday morning. The 38-year-old actress took to social media to announce that she was leaving her role as Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time, after six seasons on the show.

Not only was Morrison featured on the series for six years, but she was its main star. The show focused on Emma’s journey to piece the world of Storybrooke back together, while figuring out her family along the way.

It was known that Once‘s stars were all in contract negotiations, and ABC hadn’t announced whether or not the show would return for season seven. Morrison addressed both of those points in her post. She stated that the folks at ABC had offered her a contract for the next season, but she had declined to move forward with it because she felt it was time for her career to move in a new direction. She did mention that, if the show was to be renewed for a seventh season, she had agreed to appear in just one episode.

With Morrison saying goodbye, fans are starting to wonder whether or not some other stars will follow suit. If Emma is out of Storybrooke forever, could Regina, Hook, and Snow be willing to carry the load without her?

There are two episodes left in season six, and the story could find a way to wrap up in that time, providing a fitting series finale. If this is the case, fans will be able to say goodbye to all of their favorite characters at the same time.

The show stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White/Mary Margaret, Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David, Emilie de Ravin as Belle, Colin O’Donoghue as Hook, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Rebecca Mader as the Wicked Witch/Zelena, and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.