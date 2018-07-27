‘OITNB’ Characters Who Should Get out on Good Behavior

Orange Is The New Black is a complicated show. While there are many characters on the show that clearly belong in prison for the duration of their sentence there are some that deserve to get out on good behavior.

If we apply a real world dynamic to the fictitious story, it’s actually very costly to incarcerate people in the U.S. and early release programs are a good way of decreasing that cost.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering the majority of the show hinges on the fact that MCC (the corporation that owns Litchfield prison) doesn’t have the funds to supply even the most basic of human necessities, seeing a few of the obviously rehabilitated characters get a new chance at freedom could have a significant impact on their financial status.

Below you’ll find a condensed list of favorite characters from the show who totally deserve to get out, as first shared by Netflix Life.

Gloria Mendoza

Crime: Food stamp fraud.

Gloria Mendoza is locked up for a non-violent crime. On top of that, per flashbacks, we see that her crime was rooted in two keys things: providing for her family, and Arturo, her abusive boyfriend.

She’s rivaled other inmates before, most notably Red, but she’s always been careful not to cross a line.

Mendoza is easily the most relatable and humanistic character on that show, and she clearly isn’t a threat.

Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

Crime: Kidnapping, Manslaughter

There are many very likable characters on OITNB, but even through all her troubles, and maybe because of them, Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren is by far the most likable.

Full disclosure, Crazy Eyes is in prison for some pretty intense crimes, but the real issue here, the reason she should be freed, is because Litchfield cannot give her the proper care she needs for her mental health issues.

While it would be tough to see her exit, the best thing for her would be if she could be moved somewhere better suited to meet her needs.

Gina Murphy

Crime: Embezzlement

Gina is a very loyal, and very resourceful member of Red’s crew.

In the most recent season, she successfully brought power back to the prison when it had been out for days.

While she hasn’t yet had a flashback, we only know she’s in prison for embezzlement from an implication, but, in all fairness, there is some potential murder alluded to as well.

However, Gina also has never had any violent physical interaction with other inmates, so it’s incredible that she really is the docile character we’ve grown to love and definitely deserves an another opportunity on the outside.

Brook Soso

Crime: Protest

Of all the women in Litchfield, Brook is probably the one stuck with the most ridiculous reason for being incarcerated.

She protested. She climbed up in a tree and took a stand for something, which apparently warranted her being locked up for a long time.

It makes no sense. The resources spent to keep this extremely non-violent offender locked-up could be better spent on someone much more worthy of prison or used to make life better for the rest of the women.

This feels like a no-brainer… Soso should be let go.

Carrie “Big Boo” Black

Crime: Theft, fraud

Carrie “Big Boo” Black is one of the most likable characters on Orange Is The New Black. She’s funny, brutally honest, and always on the prowl.

While she can be very intimidating, Boo has never really done any real harm to anyone.

She’s come VERY close to it before, but ultimately always ended up making the right decision. For this, she totally deserves to get out on good behavior.

Cindy “Black Cindy” Tova Hayes

Crime: Theft

Cindy “Black Cindy” Tova Hayes is one the ever-vigilant comedic reliefs of OITNB. Sure, the show has tons of comedy, but Black Cindy is literally always funny.

In her backstory, we find out that she is in prison for stealing things from people’s luggage when she was a TSA agent.

While that is a pretty despicable thing to do, Black Cindy has never presented a violent threat to anyone. Much like Boo, she’s used her size and attitude to intimidate, but she has never really roughed anyone up.

Black Cindy should get a chance to prove herself again on the outside.

Sophia Burset

Crime: Credit card fraud

Sophia Burset has been through quite a bit on the show.

From being cruelly beaten in a hate crime to her subsequent lock up in MAX that she was told was for her own protection, there isn’t much she hasn’t suffered.

Ultimately, Burset poses no threat and she really never has. After all that she’s endured, she should be given a Good Behavior release.

Lorna Morello

Crime: Mail order fraud, stalking, violated restraining order

Lorna Morello is, admittedly, harder to argue in favor of, but there are many reasons she could justifiably be released.

Lorna’s real issue is denial and delusion. She suffers from mental health illness that she is medicated for, and when she’s balanced, it works.

Yes, she was a stalker and committed some breaking and entering, but she’s not “dangerous,” especially when she’s on a proper medication regimen.

That, partnered with the support of her new husband Vinnie, could make for the right circumstances to allow Lorna to be released early.

Photo Credit: Netflix

More: 8 ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Stars That Look Completely Different In Real Life