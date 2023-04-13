Octavia Spencer to Star in New True-Crime Series

Octavia Spencer is adding another true crime title to her resume. The Oscar-winning actress, who can be seen on the Apple TV+ true-crime drama Truth Be Told, has been cast in Lost Women Of Highway 20 for Max and Discovery ID, the company confirmed Wednesday, per Deadline.

The upcoming series, which is set to premiere later this year and comes from October Films, will examine a stretch of Oregon's U.S. Highway 20 several women and girls went missing or were raped or murdered between the 1970s and 1990s. The victims include Marlene Gabrielsen, Kaye Turner, Rachanda Pickle, Melissa Sanders, and Sheila Swanson. Further details about the show, including Spencer's role, are unclear at this time.

The series was first confirmed to be in the works back in January when Variety reported that the show, then promoted with a working title of Highway 20, would be produced by Spencer and her production company Orit Entertainment, under a partnership with ID and Discovery+, as well as October Films. Spencer was not attached as a series star at the time.

"As an avid fan of true crime, to now be partners with ID and October Films is a dream," Spencer said in a statement at the time. "Everyone at Orit Entertainment is committed to shedding light on the most fascinating cases and crime stories with a unique perspective. We are thrilled to launch our collaboration with Highway 20 (wt), an incredible series of cases that took place over decades, only recently connected into a larger story – and this is just the beginning."

Jason Sarlanis, Warner Bros. Discovery's president of crime and investigative content, linear and streaming, called the series "an incredible event series" that exemplifies the powerful stories we look forward to telling through this amazing partnership." Matt Robins, creative director of October Films, added, "Octavia and Orit's passion for telling true crime stories in a fresh and illuminating way was abundantly clear from our very first conversation. The Warner Bros. Discovery group has encouraged and enabled us to think big as we build a blockbuster slate of premium documentary series. To begin that journey with the remarkable Highway 20 is a rare and meaningful opportunity."

Lost Women Of Highway 20 was one of several series announced Wednesday as part of Warner Bros. unveiling of Max, its rebranded streaming service that goes live May 23. The company also confirmed Max original Harry Potter series with author J.K. Rowling executive producing is in the works, along with a new Game of Thrones prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Also announced was a series based in The Conjuring universe, Max original comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory, and Magnolia Network's Fixer Upper: The Hotel, among many others.