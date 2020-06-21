'NOS4A2' Star Mattea Conforti Details Bigger Role in Season 2 With Zachary Quinto (Exclusive)

NOS4A2 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, and fans of the cutlass-wielding Millie Manx are in for a treat. In an exclusive interview, actress Mattea Conforti told PopCulture.com that her character Millie plays a much more "active" role in the new season. Fans may even get some answers about Millie's back story along with Charlie's.

"You're going to find out more about her past, and where she came from, and how she came into Christmasland," Conforti said, excitedly. In Season 1, she held a recurring role as Millie, a terrifying child with jagged teeth and a sword at her hip. So far, all fans of the show know for sure is that Millie is the daughter of the main antagonist, Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) and that she is a ruthless force within Christmasland. Conforti said that even she is surprised to see where the story is taking Millie next.

"Well, you never really can predict anything, which is nice, because she's such an unpredictable character," she teased. "I mean, there's so many paths that she could go down at this point from the end of the season — and from the beginning of the season! I did not expect the adventures and the journey that Millie Manx is going to go on."

Still, Conforti said that she has enjoyed uncovering the story as she goes along, feeling that "the element of surprise" has helped inform her portrayal of this unique character. She also credits other performers on the set, particularly Quinto, for setting the bar high. Conforti said that Quinto often takes his cues directly from producer Joe Hill, who wrote the novel of which the series is based.

Conforti is one of the undeniable rising stars of NOS4A2, having performed in Frozen II later in the same year. She admitted that it takes some mental fortitude to walk between the worlds of Disney princesses and immortal wraiths at the same time. While she was a bit of a horror fan before joining the AMC series, she said it has pushed her boundaries in the genre just a bit.

"I mean, I've always kind of liked scary movies even before I started doing NOS4A2. I just wasn't really a fan of, like, very scary things," she explained. "Like, gory and bloody stuff. But I guess when you're on the set of NOS4A2, and you watch yourself on the big screen, It's kind of not as scary because you know, all the work and you know how it's all fake."

Conforti's resolve — and that of fans — may be tested in the upcoming episodes, as Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) faces off with Charlie Manx once again. NOS4A2 Season 2 premieres on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.