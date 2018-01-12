This Time, Nicole Kidman Thanks ‘All of My Children’ After Critics’ Choice Win

After viewers slammed Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globes acceptance speech, the actress took a more general approach following her Critics’ Choice Awards win.

The Big Little Lies star earned the win for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or a Limited Series during the ceremony on Thursday, the same award category she snatched at Sunday’s Globes event.

She incessantly thanked the cast and crew of the HBO series in both speeches, but Kidman made one clear change in her speech the second time around: her address to her kids.

“I want to thank all of my children who show me so much love,” the actress said, opting not to go her usual path in thanking only half her offspring.

Kidman is a mother to young daughters Sunday and Faith, whom she raises with husband Keith Urban, but she also shares two adopted adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise: 25-year-old Isabella and 22-year-old Connor.

Nicole Kidman thanking “all of my children” – has she reconnected with her kids with Tom?!? what would Scientology say?!? 🙊#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/AFWxwLsowW — Sh@r¡ (@Sharipep) January 12, 2018

The actress was criticized by followers after both her Golden Globes win and her acceptance speech at the Emmys in September, during which she only mentioned her younger kids.

“First cab off the rank! That means my daughters are still awake,” Kidman said at the Globes ceremony after she was awarded the first category of the evening. “So Sunny, Faith, I love you. I’m bringing this home to you, babies.”

Some social media users questioned why she only mentioned her “biological kids,” while others wondered if Cruise’s and the kids’ commitment to Scientology was the reason for Kidman’s omission.

According to various sources, the Church of Scientology does not take kindly to those who leave the organization’s circle, and some allege that members must “disconnect” from family members who do not practice Scientology.

Both Kidman and Cruise have kept mum about their kids’ situations, and while she did not mention Isabella or Connor by name, she showed Thursday that they have not been forgotten in her life.