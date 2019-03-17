Nicole Kidman Brings Back Classic Red Curls for Upcoming HBO Series

Nicole Kidman brought Throwback Thursday beyond Instagram this week while filming her new HBO limited series The Undoing in New York, sporting the red curls she displayed during her star-making ’90s movies.

Kidman, 51, was seen wearing a red velvet coat, with a black scarf and purple bag in Manhattan’s Upper East Side while making the new series. The look should remind longtime Kidman fans of her hair from 1998’s Practical Magic or 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, and is a dramatic departure from the blonde look she is usually seen with today.

HBO ordered The Undoing back in March 2018 and is based on Jean Hanff Koreltiz’s book You Should Have Known. The series was written by David E. Kelley, who previously worked with Kidman on Big Little Lies. Kelley is also the executive producer and showrunner. Kidman and Per Saari are executive producing under their Blossom Films banner. Bird Box director Susanne Bier will direct every episode.

In the series, Kidman stars as Grace Sachs, a successful therapist who is about to publish her first book. Just weeks before the book is about to be released, her life is shaken up after her husband goes missing and someone in her life dies. Now she has to figure out where she forgot her own advice and how to care for herself and her child.

Hugh Grant will play Jonathan Sachs, Grace’s oncologist husband with a mysterious past. Donald Sutherland was cast as Grace’s father, retired financier Franklin Renner, who struggles to keep his family together after difficult secrets become public.

In January, Deadline reported that A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe will star as Jonathan and Grace’s son Henry. Jupe previously worked with Bier in the U.K. limited series The Night Manager.

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” Kidman said in a statement last year. “I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelley.”

Kidman, an Oscar-winner for her performance as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, had a busy 2018. She appeared in Destroyer, Boy Erased and Aquaman, and filmed Jay Roach’s upcoming film about Roger Ailes. Kidman also worked on the second season of Big Little Lies, which is scheduled to start in June.

Kidman is also developing The Expatriates, a series Amazon Studios gave a straight-to-series order to last summer. The project is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s book and will be executive produced by Kidman as part of a first-look deal she has with the streamer. The book is about a group of women expatriates living in Hong Kong.

“I’m so thrilled about the Blossom-Amazon collaboration,” Kidman said in July. “The Expatriates is just the beginning of our shared goal in making delicious stories with something meaningful to say about the world.”

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images