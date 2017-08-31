Nickelodeon Releases Clip of 'Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling' Movie

If you missed the wacky world of Rocko's Modern Life, rejoice! It's coming back and Nickelodeon has just released a trailer for it.

First shown at San Diego Comic Con, the footage of the new TV special sees Rocko, Heffer and Philburt back in action and cracking us up.

Up Next: MTV Already Planning 'Teen Wolf' Reboot and Podcast Continuation

One of the funniest moments from the footage is when the group realizes there's a "Buzzbucks" coffee shop on every corner. At the end of the clip, Rocko, appearing disheveled and exhausted, looks out and says, "The 21st Century... is a very dangerous century."

The premise of the special is described as, "After spending the years 1996-2017 in space, Rocko and his pals Heffer and Philburt have finally returned to Earth, just in time for the show to take aim at Starbucks, 3-D movies, and the same obsessive consumerism the series has always loved to lampoon."

While young audiences will probably not be very familiar with the show, those who watched the series frequently when it aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1996 will remember it well.

More: John Oliver Cast in Live-Action 'Lion King' Reboot

In addition to Rocko, Heffer and Philburt, it appears that Rocko's dog Spunky and his next-door neighbor Edward "Ed" Bighead will also be back.

It's important to note that this is not a new series, just a one-off TV special/movie. There are currently no plans for it to be anything more than that.