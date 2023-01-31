Nickelodeon Announces Hosts and Nominees for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Nickelodeon is gearing up for the Kids' Choice Awards 2023. On Tuesday, the network announced that CBS Sports analyst and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and digital superstar Charli D'Amelio will co-host the award show that will air live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theatre. The news was first announced on CBS Mornings.

"Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards!" Burleson said in a statement. "I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show."

(Photo: BRYAN BEDDER)

"I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!" D'Amelio said in a statement. "Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!" Here's a look at the nominees for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023.