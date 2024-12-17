Local television viewers got an unexpected surprise during a recent WTVA 9 News broadcast when anchor Michelle Martin revealed she’s expecting her first child.

The Tupelo, Mississippi news personality made the heartwarming announcement during an October newscast, sharing a creative reveal featuring a baby onesie with the message “Time to spill the beans,” accompanied by coffee beans and a book titled “Baby Thomas coming soon.”

“Surprise! It’s time to spill the beans. The WTVA 9 news family is growing by one. My husband and I are expecting our first child together. The due date for this baby to be born is in May,” Martin announced as ultrasound images appeared on screen.

The touching moment included interactions with her co-anchors, Daniella Oropeza and Veronica Mejia, who shared their own pregnancy experiences. “I must say this first trimester is really kicking my butt. I have actually told a lot of my friends, like, don’t ask me. I was fine,” Oropeza commented, leading Martin to observe, “Yeah, I know. They have two completely like different experiences,” gesturing to her co-anchors. “Yeah, she was like, oh, it wasn’t that bad, but I was sleeping a lot. So, we’re just really blessed and thankful that this is happening.”

Martin later shared the announcement video on Facebook with the playful caption: “No tricks, just a treat. I don’t know if you’ve been able to tell … but YUP! My husband and I can’t wait to meet our little bean.” The October 31 post garnered numerous congratulatory messages from viewers, with comments ranging from “Congratulations!!!! Michele wishing you all the Best” to “Blessings to you and hubby” and “Oh my goodness CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Since joining WTVA in May 2021, Martin has established herself as a familiar face in northeast Mississippi households. The Hattiesburg native graduated from Mississippi State University in April 2021 with a degree in broadcasting and digital journalism before starting her career as a morning producer at the station. Her role quickly evolved to include anchoring, producing, and reporting duties.

In addition to her work at WTVA, Martin has contributed to various publications, including The Des Moines Register, Dispatch, and Chicago Catholic, covering a wide range of topics from skilled trades and healthcare to legal services and community events. The mom-to-be recently updated followers on her pregnancy journey with a social media photo showcasing her growing bump, moving her vest aside to highlight her changing figure.

According to WTVA’s website, the digital journalist enjoys painting, napping, and exercising in her spare time, though she notes her free time is “very little.” Martin continues to serve the northeast Mississippi community through her work at WTVA 9 News, now with an exciting new chapter ahead.