6 New TV Shows You’ll Be Obsessed With This Fall

We are just days away from every major network boasting a plethora of TV series that will spark your interest and become novel favorites. But we also know it's nearly impossible to know from one pilot episode if a show will actually be really good. After all, not everything can be Game of Thrones or This Is Us and capture our undying attention. Promos and ads all summer long might have piqued interest by having you count down the days, but once a show gets viewed, all bets are off if the raw necessities are not in place, like a charming cast, wonderful writing and of course, a setting that adds to the story. While this fall welcomes the anticipated return of some of our favorites, like Stranger Things and Grey's Anatomy, there are plenty of new programs that all the cool kids are going to watch and you're going to want to listen up because they might just be your next obsession by year's end.

The Deuce Premieres: Sept. 10 on HBO If you were a fan of HBO's groundbreaking hit, The Wire, this next show from writer and producer, David Simon is one you will definitely want to tune into. Following the early days of the porn industry, The Deuce is a sheer vision with that sweaty, bustling '70s vibe that dissects how misogyny, sex work and objectification became such a profitable industry in Manhattan. The series also stars James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chris Bauer, also known as Frank Sobotka from The Wire. prevnext

The Good Doctor Premieres: Sept. 25 on ABC This adaptation of a South Korean drama might just be the next This Is Us thanks to its solid writing aimed for a middle-American audience. Scheduled as part of the regular fall lineup alongside its other primetime series, the ABC drama finds Freddie Highmore, best known for A&E's Bates Motel seeing the world a little differently once again — but this time, as a precocious pediatric surgeon on the autism spectrum. prevnext

Law & Order: True Crime Premieres: Sept. 26 on NBC Following in the footsteps of FX's American Crime Story, NBC is releasing the first of its own compendium chronicling high profile cases known in pop culture with the spin-off of Law & Order: True Crime. Created by the legendary, Dick Wolf, the series' first foray into an anthology will feature eight episodes and follow the Menendez Murders, particularly showing how Erik and Lyle Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. The two became media sensations overnight due to extensive national coverage of their trial. But the series will not show what we have come to know, instead, it will foray into what the public never saw. Carefully researched and detailed, the series is one audiences and fans of Wolf have been waiting for. prevnext

Ghosted Premieres: Oct. 1 on FOX For those who wished there had been more funny episodes written into The X-Files, this new half-hour comedy celebrates the supernatural with a spin on the old buddy-cop model and boasts a charming chemistry between the show's two leads. Craig Robinson (The Office) plays a particularly overqualified mall security guard who is recruited by a secret government agency to look into the rampant "unexplained" activity in Los Angeles. While recruited, he is partnered up with true paranormal believer, Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) who unearth a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. prevnext

Dynasty Premieres: Oct. 11 on The CW For those of you who grew up on the classic, this will definitely deliver. Of course, it's ditched the shoulder pads and phobias that riddled the '80s, but it's kept all that stuff you really want to see like cat fights, innuendos and indulgent fashion. While the original was based on the perspective of men in two of America's wealthiest families, this time it's told from the perspective of two women from the Carrington and Colby clans. It might be worth mentioning too that Josh Schwartz who brought us The O.C. and Gossip Girl produces the series, and we all know how significant those two shows were in pop culture. prevnext