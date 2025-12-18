New ‘Point Break’ Series in Development at AMC

A new series based one of the most iconic films of the ‘90s is in the works.

Deadline reports that AMC is developing a series based on the 1991 surf-heist film Point Break.

From David Kalstein, Alcon Television Group, and AMC Studios, the series is set 35 years after the events of the original film, which starred Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey, and Lori Petty. Additionally, the show will focus on a dangerous heist crew with ties to the Ex-Presidents gang, robbers who wear rubber masks of former presidents.

Kalstein will write and serve as executive producer alongside Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, and president of television Ben Roberts. Reportedly, AMC won the Point Break series in a “highly competitive situation,” so the show is already on some radars. Since it is only in early development, it might still be a while until the show really starts to make some waves.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, the Point Break film follows Reeves’ undercover FBI agent Johnny Utah, who is tasked with investigating the identities of a group of bank robbers while he develops a complex relationship with the group’s leader (Swayze). It received generally positive reviews and grossed over $83.5 million on a $24 million budget. Since its release, Point Break has developed a cult following.

In 2015, Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. released a remake. Directed by Ericson Core and written by Kurt Wimmer, the film starred Edgar Ramirez, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Delroy Lindo, and Ray Winstone. While it received mostly negative reviews, the film grossed $133.7 million on a $105 million budget.

As of now, additional information on the new Point Break series has yet to be revealed, including cast, but since it seems to be a hot project, it wouldn’t be surprising if AMC was quick to get the ball rolling on it. More details on the show should be announced in the coming months or sooner, and while the 2015 film wasn’t received very well, this series does have an interesting concept, and it’s not an exact reboot of the beloved 1991 film. In the meantime, Point Break can be streamed on Peacock and AMC+, as well as for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.