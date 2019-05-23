New ‘NCIS’ Season Finale Trailer Shows Gibbs Questioning Everything

Will Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs‘ past finally catch up to him in the season 16 finale of NCIS? In a teaser for Tuesday night’s episode shared on the page’s official Twitter page, it seems he might be in for one hell of a reckoning.

The #NCIS season finale will make Gibbs question everything! Don’t miss it tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/cuMoh28Lar — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 20, 2019

In the clip, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is greeted by the ghost of his late former wife, Diane (Melinda McGraw). “This is not happening,” Gibbs says when a smirking Diane appears in his doorway.

“The question you really have to ask yourself is, ‘What’s happening?’” Diane says to Gibbs later in the clip.

Diane’s appearance comes a few weeks after Gibbs relived the vigilante murder he committed nearly 20 years ago when he assassinated the man who killed his first wife, Shannon, and young daughter, Kelly.

He confessed the vengeful murder to his team, who did not take the news well and in last week’s episode, Gibbs suffered some kind of break and got overwhelmed at a crime scene.

Doing a counseling session with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo), Gibbs admitted that telling the truth about his first wife’s murderer left him questioning everything. He vowed to turn himself in to answer for what he did, leaving fans uncertain about his future on the show. Will he be forced to retire? Will he face other serious consequences?

The season 16 finale episode will deal with those questions, as well as the one offered by the small cliffhanger at the end of last week’s episode, where former FBI agent Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) told Gibbs he’s needed at the hospital.

In the finale, fans will watch as Gibbs learns that Fornell’s daughter, Emily (Juliette Angelo), suffered a near-fatal overdose of a date-rape drug and was rushed to the hospital. He and Fornell will team up to take out a few local drug dealers, which could be risky to Gibbs’ mental health, considering Shannon and Kelly were murdered by a drug dealer all those years ago.

“Gibbs did something for his daughter in the heat of the moment. Maybe it’s not something he regrets, but it’s something he’s grappling with,” executive producer Frank Cardea told TV Insider. “Now he might be asked to do that very same thing again.”

What’s more is that Diane, whose ghost is haunting Gibbs, also happens to be Fornell’s ex and Emily’s mom.

“Diane is his worst nightmare,” Cardea says of the woman who drained Gibbs’ bank account before leaving him. “And she’s got a mouthful to say.”

Meanwhile, new clues will emerge about the disappearance of agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo, who left the show in 2013). Fans have seen shreds of hope that Ziva might actually be alive after the secret shed where Ziva worked on cold cases was discovered.

“We’re going someplace [with that story]. We don’t really necessarily know where yet, but we’re as excited as anyone else to see where it can go,” Cardea said.

The season 16 finale of NCIS airs Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.