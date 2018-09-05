New ‘Mayans M.C.’ Trailer Is All About Trust and Doubt

The Mayans M.C. premiere is coming up fast, and FX has released another trailer to fuel the hype.

The long-awaited Sons of Anarchy spin-off comes to cable next Tuesday, with a special early debut on FX’s streaming service this Friday. In anticipation, the network dropped an all new 30-second trailer on Tuesday afternoon, complete with guttural engine sounds, dramatic dialogue and a killer soundtrack.

“Keep the club close and your family closer,” the accompanying tweet read.

The trailer gives fans their best look yet at the Reyes family dynamic. The new series centers around Eziekel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo), a biker recently released from prison and looking to earn his stripes in the Mayans club. He joins his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), against the wishes of their father, Felipe (Edward James Omos). Tuesday’s teaser makes it clear that EZ is being pulled in two different directions.

“My brother, I can’t ask you to do this unless I know you really want it,” Angel says in the clip.

“Sorry pop,” EZ says to their father.

“It’s going to make you doubt everything that you trust,” he warns. “You’re in this.”

The trailer shows some action-packed cuts between cars and trucks flipping over, shoot-outs with heavily armored police, and at least one frightening look at a person in a mask.

The whole thing is punctuated with a Spanish-language cover of “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones. The rendition is called “Pintalo de Negro,” and it was recorded by a band called Los Desenfrenados in 1966. It was used in another teaser earlier this month, so there is a chance that it will feature heavily in the new series’ soundtrack.

While FX is throwing all of their advertising might behind it, Mayans M.C. is still one of the biggest question marks this premiere season. The show will likely rely heavily on the carryover audience from Sons of Anarchy, but it is far from a direct sequel. Only a couple of choice characters will appear in both shows. At the TCA summer press tour earlier this month, series co-creator Kurt Sutter made it perfectly clear that he was not re-treading familiar territory.

“You know, at Season 5, 6 or 7 [of Sons of Anarchy] we knew we wanted to continue the IP,” he said, according to a report by The Wrap. “We knew this was an idea we liked. Both [FX CEO] John Landgraf and myself knew that we didn’t want to do it on the heels of Sons and sort of cannibalize the IP. We knew we wanted to put a few years in between it. We didn’t know how that would navigate around doing another show.”



Mayans M.C. premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The pilot will be available early for those that subscribe to the FXNow streaming service.