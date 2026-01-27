New CBS Drama Will See ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘Evil’ Reunion

A The Good Wife and Evil reunion is coming to CBS.

Deadline reports that Renée Elise Goldsberry has joined the cast of new legal drama Cupertino.

The series comes from Robert and Michelle King, who created The Good Wife and Evil, both of which Goldsberry appeared in alongside series lead Mike Colter. Cupertino follows Colter’s Michael, “a lawyer who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.”

(Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Goldsberry will be a series regular and portray Renee, a “brilliant opposing attorney who has a professional and romantic history with Michael.” Cupertino was officially ordered to series in October, over a year after it first went into development at the network. The series also stars Ella Stiller as Christy, a young assistant at the new start-up law firm.

As previously mentioned, Goldsberry recurred on CBS’ legal drama The Good Wife as Geneva Pine throughout all seven seasons and appeared in three episodes of the CBS-turned-Paramount+ supernatural drama Evil as Renée Harris. She is best known for her roles as Singer in Ally McBeal, Evangeline Williamson in One Life to Live, and Wickie Roy in Girls5eva. Goldsberry also originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in Broadway’s Hamilton.

(Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Additional screen credits include Pistol Whipped, Every Secret Thing, Waves, Altered Carbon, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Eureka! Goldsberry’s stage credits include Dreamgirls, The Lion King, The Color Purple, The Baker’s Wife, Rent, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Tempest, and All In: Comedy About Love.

As of now, Cupertino is one of two new shows coming to CBS for the 2026-2027 season. The network also previously ordered crime procedural Einstein, starring Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler. The series was set to premiere during the 2025-26 season, but was pushed back due to a crowded schedule. Based on the German dramedy of the same name, Gubler stars as Lewis Einstein, Albert Einstein’s “brilliant but directionless” great-grandson. He “spends his day as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressured into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”