New 'Cape Fear' Adaptation Headed to TV

A new TV series based on Universal's Cape Fear is in the works. Set to mark the third iteration of John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel The Executioners following two different feature films, one in 1962 and another in 1991, the new series will be executive produced by Oscar winners Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, marking their first-ever project together, Deadline and IndieWire confirmed.

Nick Antosca, who is also the showrunner and created series like Channel Zero, The Act, and Brand New Cherry Flavor, is also attached as executive producer. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey from Amblin Television and Alex Hedlund from Eat the Cat also executive produce.

The upcoming TV series is described as an "unconventional take" on the property, which is based on MacDonald's 1957 novel. The novel was first brought to the screen in 1962, with the original Cape Fear directed by J. Lee Thompson from storyboards created by original director Alfred Hitchcock. It starred Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum, and Polly Bergen. There was also a 1991 film remake by Scorsese that starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Joe Don Baker, and Juliette Lewis. The film was originally developed by Spielberg while Scorsese was working on Schindler's List, but the two swapped projects, with Spielberg staying on as a producer on Cape Fear through his company Amblin Entertainment.

Per the official logline, the new series "is a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America's obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In it, a storm is coming for a pair of married attorneys when an infamous killer from their past gets released after years in prison." The bidding for the show is said to still be "in early stages," meaning the series does not yet have a network or streaming home. Deadline reports that the show could end up on UCP sibling Peacock, where Antosca recently did A Friend Of the Family. Given Scorsese's first-look TV deal with Apple TV+, and the fact that the directed Killers Of the Flower Moon, that streamer is also a possibility. Hulu, home of Antosca/UCP's The Act and Candy, as well as Netflix, the platform of Antosca/UCP's Brand New Cherry Flavor, are also strong possibilities.

Further details about the series are unknown at this time. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest TV and film updates!