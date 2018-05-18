Renewed or Canceled? What Shows Are Safe and Which Ones Are in Danger

TV fans are on the cusp of the annual flurry of networks deciding which shows will make the final cut and which shows will ultimately end.

The final verdict for broadcasted series has already begun, with CBS announcing renewals for SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. and ABC announcing the renewal of popular freshman drama The Good Doctor, but while a handful of shows already know their fate, there are still plenty of series whose fate remains hanging in the balance.

Keep scrolling to see the likely renewals and cancellations and the shows still considered to be on the fence by Deadline.

ABC Likely Renewals and Cancellations

Likely Renewal

Grey’s Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

Black-ish

American Housewife

Station 19

Deception

Designated Survivor

Roseanne

Speechless

Fresh Off the Boat



Likely Cancellation

For the People

Inhumans

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

The Mayor

ABC On the Fence

While Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is considered to still be on the fence, it is the networks only chance for a Marvel series, as Inhumans‘ lackluster freshman series will likely lead to its cancellation. While S.H.I.E.L.D. has received low live ratings, it tends to have a strong DVR gain and is a strong international seller for ABC Studios.

CBS Likely Renewals and Cancellations

Likely Renewal

Mom

Kevin Can Wait

Life In Pieces

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Blue Bloods

Bull

Hawaii Five-O

Criminal Minds



Likely Cancellation

Living Biblically

Me, Myself, & I

9JKL

Wisdom of the Crowd

CBS On the Fence

Of the networks two comedy series considered to be on the fence, Man With a Plan can boast being CBS’ second-highest rated and most watched comedy series. Meanwhile, Superior Donuts has strong internal support at the network and is currently CBS’ only comedy with a non-white lead. Finale decisions about their fate will likely come down to CBS’ pilot slate.



As one of the networks least-watched scripted series, Scorpion‘s chance of renewal is heavily on the fence for the second year in a row.



Despite having a strong Friday night performance, the fate of MacGyver is still hanging in the balance due to CBS’ other high-profile reboots – Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey. It is believed that CBS will wait to see those pilots before deciding whether to renew or cancel MacGyver.



Having a decent but not spectacular premiere, Instinct got a boost from the Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes, meaning that it is still too early to make a call on the show’s performance on fate.

Fox Likely Renewals and Cancellations

Likely Renewal

Empire

Star

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

The Resident

LA to Vegas

The Mick



Likely Cancellation

The Exorcist

Fox On the Fence

Lucifer‘s early season 3 renewal came as a surprise to many given its underperformance when it launched in 2016, and this time around, the show’s fate is once again on the bubble.



With lackluster early ratings, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s ratings managed to tick up in March when it moved to Sunday night’s, where it has done well in the past, taking the place of Ghosted. The latter series, which is also on the bubble, gave disappointing ratings early on, but after revamping the back six episodes with a new showrunner, Ghosted‘s fate will not likely be known until the back episodes premiere.



With a niche appeal, The Last Man On Earth has been underperforming.

NBC Likely Renewals and Cancellations

Likely Renewal

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med

Law & Order: SVU

The Blacklist

Blindspot



Likely Cancellation

Timeless

The Brave

Taken

AP Bio

Champions

Great News

NBC On the Fence

While most of NBC’s series likely know their fate, the fate of Good Girls and Rise remains on the fence. Despite being heavily promoted during the Winter Olympics and being well received by critics, it is still considered to be too early to make a determination on their chances of renewal.

The CW Likely Renewals and Cancellations

Likely Renewal

The Flash

Arrow

Supergirl

Legends of Tomorrow

Supernatural

Riverdale

Jane the Virgin

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Black Lightning

Dynasty



Likely Cancellation

Valor

The CW On the Fence

Now in its fourth season, iZombie is in the middle of the pack when it comes to ratings, but the series has an established fanbase. Meanwhile, Life Sentence, starring Lucy Hale, logs the smallest Live+same day viewership among all CW scripted series this season and the lowest demo rating, though those facts do not necessarily spell doom for the freshman series.



With its fifth season not having yet premiered, it is too early to tell how The 100 will perform and its chances of renewal.