Netflix Viewers React to ‘Everything Sucks’ Cancellation

Sad about the premature cancellation of Everything Sucks? You’re not alone.

Fans of the ’90s-themed Netflix comedy series flooded Twitter with messages of sadness after news broke that the show had been cancelled by the streaming service after one season.

“Sad to say I had a feeling. It was taking to long to renew it. Other shows on Netflix were renewed and no one said anything about [Everything Sucks]… but I loved the show,” one user tweeted.

Ok hold up Netflix I literally just started #EverythingSucks and I really loving it AND now you’re telling me that you are going to cancel it? pic.twitter.com/6lBhNZsZ0N — Seb (@granitechai) April 7, 2018

kept on discussion with my friends for future #EverythingSucks season 2 plots and then this happens.. #RenewEverythingSucks — jo (@thatizsugoi) April 7, 2018

#reneweverythingsucks #everythingsucks @netflix @EverythingSuxTV one day people are gonna find this show and be like ” omg they should have renewed this. ” JUST LIKE FREAKS AND GEEK K BYE — #RENEWEVERYTHINGSUCKS 👐 (@Shortfrye77) April 7, 2018

@netflix just cancelled #EverythingSucks, & I’m heartbroken. I have never felt so represented nor have I ever watched a show that properly conveys what it’s like to accept your sexuality. Thank you @benyorkjones @michaelmohan & @peyton_kennedy for this beautiful story ❤️ — C (@colleentree15) April 7, 2018

#everythingsucks was like taking a break from all of those shows that makes teenagers at like adults and fight evil or something. And I’m saying that to talk bad for the other shows I.actually like a lot of them. BUT everything sucks was so different — Georgia Arvaniti (@georgiazozoa) April 7, 2018

Sucks about #EverythingSucks getting cancelled @netflix. Was pretty fond of the show. — Matthew Durham (@mwadedurham) April 7, 2018

Series star Sydney Sweeney was one of a few castmembers to express their sadness, sharing an emotional message saying goodbye to the show.

“My heart is broken. I don’t even have words to say how much I’m going to miss this story,” Sydney Sweeney tweeted Friday night. “I dreamed of what was to come for Emaline and Kate but I guess its time to say the hardest words: good bye.. I can’t thank the fans, all of you, enough, ur support is everything. Banana slug” along with a broken heart emoji.

My heart is broken. I dont even have words to say how much I’m going to miss this story. I dreamed of what was to come for Emaline and Kate but I guess its time to say the hardest words: good bye.. I cant thank the fans, all of you, enough, ur support is everything. Banana slug💔 pic.twitter.com/FiQaS0qSE2 — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) April 6, 2018

Everything Sucks followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Mangini.

Created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, the series parodied the teen culture of the late ’90s and premiered its 10-episode first season Feb. 16.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series had drawn comparisons to Judd Apatow’s acclaimed series Freaks and Geeks. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and series creators had revealed they were already plotting season two.

Everything Sucks becomes the latest series to get the ax at Netflix as the streaming giant, which this year will spend another $8 billion on originals and licensed content, continues to be more selective when it comes to returning shows.

Netflix most recently canceled prolific producer Chuck Lorre’s Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed. Everything Sucks joins a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including Girlboss, Gypsy and The Get Down.

When first announced, series creators Jones and Mohan described the series as a “quirky, funny coming-of-age story that follows two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.”

With ’80s period series like Stranger Things and GLOW proving to be big hits for the series, many thought moving forward to the ’90s would create similar results.

Netflix doesn’t often report on viewership of its series, but the cancellation could be attributed to it not being as popular on social media or with users as some of its other offerings.