Here’s Everything in Netflix’s ‘Steamy’ Section

While many subscribers are aware of Netflix‘s robust library filled with thousands of movies and shows, it’s likely a lot of the company’s customers don’t know that the streaming service has a massive selection of “steamy” material.
In order to categorize the enormous library of films and series, Netflix created more than 76,000 weirdly specific subgenres.
For example, the company has “micro-genres” called “Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life,” all the way to “Emotion Fight-the-System Documentaries.” The company has applied this same filtering system down to its more NSFW content as well.
By Decider.com’s count, Netflix has 61 different micro-genres that involve the word “steamy.” For subscribers looking to heat things up, you can begin by taking a broad approach and looking at the entire “steamy” section, or you can narrow down your search by sub-genre such as or “Steamy Action & Adventure” or “Steamy Comedies.” Also, for those who want a more tasteful feature, Netflix offers genres such as “Critically-Acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies” and “Critically-Acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies.”
Check out the full list of “steamy” Netflix genre options below. However, keep in mind that just because Netflix has created the sub-category, it doesn’t mean that there is available streaming content for a film or TV show in that particular genre at this particular time.
Netflix’s “Steamy” Section
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Foreign Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies
- Steamy Action & Adventure
- Steamy B-Horror Movies
- Steamy Biographical Dramas
- Steamy Biographical Movies
- Steamy British Dramas
- Steamy British Independent Dramas
- Steamy British Movies
- Steamy Comedies
- Steamy Coming-of-age Dramas
- Steamy Coming-of-age Movies
- Steamy Crime Movies
- Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s
- Steamy Crime Movies from the 1980s
- Steamy Cult Movies
- Steamy Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Crime Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1960s
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1970s
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1980s
- Steamy Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Horror Movies
- Steamy Foreign Horror Movies from the 1970s
- Steamy Foreign Psychological Movies
- Steamy Foreign Thrillers
- Steamy French-Language Dramas
Netflix’s “Steamy” Section (Cont.)
- Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas
- Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies
- Steamy Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s
- Steamy German-Language Movies
- Steamy Horror Movies
- Steamy Independent Comedies
- Steamy Independent Crime Movies
- Steamy Independent Dramas
- Steamy Independent Dramas based on Books
- Steamy Independent Movies
- Steamy Independent Movies based on Books
- Steamy Independent Thrillers
- Steamy Italian Dramas
- Steamy Italian Movies
- Steamy Japanese Dramas
- Steamy Late Night Comedies
- Steamy Movies based on real life
- Steamy Mysteries
- Steamy Political Dramas
- Steamy Political Movies
- Steamy Psychological Movies
- Steamy Romantic Movies
- Steamy Satires
- Steamy Showbiz Movies
- Steamy Social & Cultural Documentaries
- Steamy Thrillers
- Steamy Thrillers from the 1980s
- Steamy Vampire Movies
- Visually-striking Steamy Movies
Netflix frequently adds new content to keep its customers happy and to encourage more binge-watching sessions. In addition to the slew of “steamy” movies, the company recently announced all of the new shows and films that are available for streaming in June.
Check out the new titles on Netflix in June below.
Here’s What’s Available on Netflix This Month
Avail. 6/16/18:
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
Avail. 6/17/18:
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Avail. 6/18/18:
Encerrados
Avail. 6/19/18:
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 6/22/18:
Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM
Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/23/18:
Disney’s Tarzan
Avail. 6/24/18:
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/25/18:
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Avail. 6/26/18:
Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 6/29/18:
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TAU — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/30/18:
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mohawk
Coming Soon:
iZombie: Season 4
Life Sentence: Season 1
Supergirl: Season 3
Titles Leaving 6/16-6/30:
Leaving 6/16/18:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
Leaving 6/18/18:
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/20/18:
Cake
Leaving 6/21/18:
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 6/22/18:
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving 6/23/18:
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving 6/25/18:
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
Leaving 6/26/18:
Alpha and Omega
Leaving 6/29/18:
Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving 6/30/18:
On Golden Pond