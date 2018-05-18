Netflix Picks up ‘Joel McHale Show’ Bonus Episodes

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale is getting a second wind on Netflix.

The streaming service announced on Sunday that McHale’s show would have six additional episodes all drop at once on July 15.

The show initially debuted in February as a spiritual successor to McHale’s previous show on the E! Network, The Soup. Unlike most Netflix programs where an entire season is released at once, the show would release one episode per week on Sundays where McHale would poke fun at reality show episodes that aired days prior.

Throughout the first 13 episodes, McHale also had a number of guest stars make cameo appearances, sometimes in order to promote another Netflix show. Some of those celebrities included Michael Colter (Luke Cage), Alison Brie (GLOW) Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Billy Eichner, Eric Bana, Seth Green, Drew Barrymore (The Santa Clarita Diet), Bill Nye (Bill Nye Saves the World), Adam Scott and Seth Rogen.

McHale originally hosted The Soup from 2004-2015, spanning 618 episodes across 12 seasons. He revealed in an interview with Variety leading up to the new series premiere that one of his biggest obstacles wound up being on of the network’s biggest names — Kris Jenner.

“Way back when, Kris Kardashian [Jenner] would complain about our jokes, and Ted [Harbert, former E! Networks President] would literally go, ‘Hey man, Kris called, can you just lay off of her for a week?’” McHale said.

“It was like our softball went into our yard and they were like, ‘Just don’t throw it over the fence,’” McHale continued. “So that was cool and that’s as far as it went with him, but when he left, things changed and they definitely had a different feeling.”

When Harbert left the network, so too did McHale’s ability to say anything about Keeping up With the Kardashians.

“The next administration, the president said to my face, ‘Don’t make fun of the Kardashians. We don’t want you to make fun of the Kardashians anymore,’” McHale said. “So I was like, oh this show is doomed because that’s why the show worked, because we would make fun of ourselves. It’s like when Letterman made fun of GE in the ’80s. You have to bite the hand that feeds you.

“The network really did not like when the Kardashians first came out and then we just said Kim Kardashian was only famous for having a big a— and a sex tape.”

McHale promised ahead of time that no such restriction would be on his new show.