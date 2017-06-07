‘Saved By The Bell’ Star To Headline New Netflix Original Series

If you’re a giant Kelly Kapowski fan, you’re in for some great news. Saved By The Bell star Tiffani Thiessen has just been tapped to lead a new Netflix original sitcom.

According to Deadline, The iconic teen star has joined the upcoming seriesAlexa & Katie, a multi-camera sitcom coming from the streaming giant. Thiessen joins the likes of actors Paris Berelc and Isabel May as the core cast.

Netflix ordered Alexa & Katie straight to series, with 13 episodes set to premiere sometime in 2018.

Alexa & Katie comes from Heather Wordham and Matthew Carlson, who will be serving as showrunner. The series follows two best friends (played by Berelc and May) who are heading into their freshman year of high school. The duo will confront a major crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders on their new adventure.

Thiessen is set to play Lori, the determined and protective mother of Paris Berelc’s Alexa.

While many remember Thiessen most from Saved By The Bell, she’s been a part of numerous successful shows over the years. Her notable credits include Beverly Hills, 90210, Fastlane, and White Collar. She’s most recently been seen as the host of her own series, Dinner at Tiffani’s, on the cooking channel.

