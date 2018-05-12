Netflix May Give ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ New Life After Fox Cancellation

Netflix is reportedly one of the streaming series in the running to become a new home for Brooklyn Nine-Nine after Fox canceled the series on Thursday.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that Netflix, Hulu, TBS and NBC have all “expressed interest” in reviving Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

All four have ties to the series. Hulu is the streaming home for the series, while TBS airs repeats. Netflix does business with show producer Universal Television, which also makes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. NBC is also under the same corporate umbrella as Universal TV.

THR’s sources said Universal TV has “plans to fight to revive the series” after seeing the instant outpouring of support on social media after the show was surprisingly canceled. Even celebrities like Mark Hamill and Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the call to #Renew99.

Deadline reported Thursday that Hulu might be the most likely place for the show. The streaming service already kept one Universal TV show alive, The Mindy Project. The Mindy Kaling-starring show lasted three seasons before Fox canceled it and Hulu picked it up.

Netflix is considered a “longer shot” at getting Brookyn Nine-Nine because of the Hulu SVOD deal already in place.

The idea of Brooklyn Nine-Nine getting revived by a rival network is not outlandish. After all, Fox itself is reviving ABC’s Last Man Standing, which was produced by sister 20th Century Fox. In the past, ABC kept the ABC Studios-produced comedy Scrubs alive after NBC canceled it.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine starred Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher as 99th Precinct Captain Raymond Holt. Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews and Dirk Blocker played the other members of the Nine-Nine. It was created by Parks and Recreation veterans Dan Goor and Michael Schur.

Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine after the show’s fifth season only averaged 1.75 million viewers and a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic. There are only two more episodes left – “White Whale” on Sunday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET and “Jake & Amy” on May 20.

“Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support,” Goor tweeted. “[Brooklyn Nine-Nine] fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.”

“I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible… Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans,” Fumero wrote. “It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE!”

