Netflix Cancels ‘Girlboss’ After Only One Season

After being one of several shows on the cancellation bubble, Netflix has officially cancelled the comedy series Girlboss.

Variety reports production of the show’s next season will not be going forward, based on Instagram postings from fashion entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso. The series was a comedic telling of Amoruso’s life.

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled,” she said. “While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months.

“Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

The show premiered its first (and now only) 13-episode season on April 21 to lukewarm reviews and small amounts of buzz.

The show starred Britt Robertson as a fictionalized Amoruso as she started her company Nasty Gal. It also featured recurring roles for Norm MacDonald and RuPaul Charles.

Girlboss is just the latest of higher-profile Netflix cancellations as of late.

The streaming giant was forced to cancel The Get Down after showrunner Baz Luhrmann could not commit to producing a new season.

Despite posthumous fan support, Sense 8 was cancelled by the service, as was the epic adventure drama Marco Polo.

Those cancellations did get two seasons/parts, however. Girlboss will be stuck with only one, which may be a sign of Netflix’s future cancelling trends.

As to be expected, some fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations about the cancellation.

aw no girlboss got cancelled 😩 why do all of my favourite shows get cancelled ?¿ — hannah (@lgmdylans) June 24, 2017

I just finished #Girlboss and I also just found out it’s being cancelled by Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Vpbeq2run1 — Matt Nazario, M.Ed. (@MattMNazario) June 25, 2017

Netflix cancelled Girlboss and Sense 8 but renewed 13 rw?? pic.twitter.com/XWF7kmKgd2 — lucy howard (@ohjuggie) June 24, 2017