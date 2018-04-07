Netflix Cancels ‘Everything Sucks’ After One Season

Netflix has canceled one of its celebrated series after one season.

Th streaming service announced Friday the cancellation of its original comedy series, Everything Sucks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety reports the series followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini.

Created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, the series parodied teen culture of the late ’90s and premiered its 10-episode first season Feb. 16.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series had drawn comparisons to Judd Apatow’s acclaimed series Freaks and Geeks. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and series creators had revealed they were already plotting season two.

Everything Sucks becomes the latest series to get the ax at Netflix as the streaming giant, which this year will spend another $8 billion on originals and licensed content, continues to be more selective when it comes to returning shows.

Netflix most recently scrapped prolific producer Chuck Lorre’s Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed. Everything Sucks joins a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including Girlboss, Gypsy and The Get Down.

When first announced, series creators Jones and Mohan described the series as a “quirky, funny coming-of-age story that follows two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.”

With 80’s period series like Stranger Things and GLOW proving to be big hits for the series, many thought moving forward to the 90’s would create similar results.

“Some of our favorite shows of all time — The Wonder Years, Happy Days, That 70s Show, Freaks and Geeks — looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight,” said Jones and Mohan. “We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90’s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.”

Netflix doesn’t often report on viewership of its series, but the cancellation could be attributed to it not being as popular on social media or with users as some of its other offerings.