Netflix Announces ‘The Big Show Show’ Featuring WWE Superstar Big Show

Netflix has announced a brand new series titled The Big Show Show, which features WWE superstar Big Show. The show will be a half-hour, multi-cam comedy series that will run for a 10-episode first season. Per a press release, the series premise is as follows: “When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

In addition to Paul “The Big Show” Wight (Fighting with My Family), the series will also star Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat) and Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Tick).

The series will be executive produced by Josh Bycel (Happy Endings, Scrubs, American Dad), Jason Berger (Champaign ILL, Happy Endings, LA to Vegas), Susan Levison, and Richard Lowell. Levison and Lowell will also serve as showrunners.

Following the Big news, WWE fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement for the new series.

“Definitely give this a try once it’s out,” one fan tweeted.

“Big Show is a really talented and funny guy. I remember years ago when he was on SNL when The Rock hosted and how funny he was. Good for him getting his own show. Hope it’s good,” another fan said.

“Cool for The Big Show. One of my all time favorites!” someone else wrote.

Finally, a movie about Captain Insano pic.twitter.com/Oaf5Vv3VHW — Buttertoast! (@DiaBLoMaYoR249) July 30, 2019

I’m definitely watching this [laughing my a— off],” one other Twitter user exclaimed.

“Good for him. Hopefully the big man can get a final run on WWE telly before he has to retire,” a fifth person said.

Big Show also took to Twitter to comment on the news, tweeting out, “Really excited to get ‘back to work’ and join the cast and crew of what will be a fun project. Amazing partnership between Netflix and WWE and thrilled to play a “big” role in it!!!”

Netflix and WWE Studios also recently announced that they have teamed up for a new family film titled The Main Event, which is described as, “After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.”

The Big Show Show goes into production in August. No premiere date has been announced.