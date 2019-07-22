Netflix Announces New Slate of Animated and Live-Action Programs to Their Library of Children’s Shows

Netflix has announced a new slate of animated and live-action programs that will be added to its library of children's shows. The streaming service already has a number of classic, modern, and original programming for kids and families, but that already lengthy list of shows is about to grow. According to Variety, Netflix will be adding seven new kids' series in the coming months and years. The most notable series at this time is DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders, which is a spin-off Netflix's How to Train Your Dragon animated series. That program will be helmed by The Fairly OddParents executive producer Jack Thomas.

There will also be a couple of series based on books, such as Hello Ninja and what appears to be an adaptation of the P. D. Eastman classic, Go, Dog. Go!

A new superhero series titled Starbeam will be coming from Jason Netter — who has served as a producer on AMC's Preacher — as well as a new live-action series titled Izzy Bee's Koala World, which centers around "an 11-year-old 'koala-whisperer' who saves the animals on her Australian island with her mother." That series is created by Liz Keyishian, who has been a producer for Sesame Street.

The next live-action kids series Netflix will present is Emily's Wonder Lab, which stars "science communicator" Emily Calandrelli, who will introduce young viewers to various experiments and activities.

Finally, the streaming service will also debut What-To-Doodles, which follows "a group of adventurous creatures who learn, grow and laugh together." Bob the Builder's Doug Wood is partially involved with this project.

Regarding the new announcements, Melissa Cobb— Netflix's Vice president of Animation — issued a statement, saying, "With high-quality, age-appropriate programming for kids at every age and stage, we want to help young people find and connect with the stories and characters they love on Netflix. We are also here to empower parents to find the shows that are just right for their families during whatever time they feel is appropriate to enjoy entertainment."

In recent years, Netflix has had great success with other original kids' series, such as The Epic Tales of Captian Underpants, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Troll Hunters: Tales of Arcadia.

Newer shows such as Pinky Malinky, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and a reboot of the classic animated series Carmen Sandiego have also been well-received by viewers, and have helped to cement Netflix's place a genuine contender in the world of Kids TV.