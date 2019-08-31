‘NCIS’: Ziva’s Return Sparks Wild Theory Among Fans

NCIS fans are having some skeptical feelings regarding Ziva David’s big return in the Season 16 finale. The CBS crime procedural gave fans the shock of a lifetime in the final minute of the episode when presumably dead Ziva (Cote de Pablo) stepped into Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) basement to warn him of danger coming his way.

“Hello Gibbs. No time for pleasantries. You’re in danger,” the beloved character told her old friend in the scene. “Well, aren’t you going to say something?”

Gibbs simply stood in shock and simply uttered Ziva’s name as the episode reached its dramatic cliffhanger-heavy conclusion.

While the news of Ziva’s return is probably one of the most anticipated news ahead of the upcoming television season, some fans seem to think the beloved agent’s surprise return might be too good to be true.

“I THINK IT WAS ALL A DREAM BY GIBBS, BUT WE SHALL SEE!” one fan commented on PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page.

“Over hype we will most likely be disappointed it may be all a dream and I hope not,” another user theorized.

The theory about Ziva’s appearance being a mere hallucination comes as Gibbs has a history of being haunted by the ghosts of his past. In the finale episode, he was even haunted by the ghosts of his ex-wife as he helped care for her daughter during the case of the week.

However, Ziva is most definitely alive and kicking, at least as evidenced in the first trailer for the Season 17 premiere. The clip shows the aftermath of the longtime friends’ basement reunion, which is rudely interrupted by gunfire and an explosion. Don’t worry, though it seems that Gibbs’ boat will make it out fairly unscathed.

Season 17 will also see de Pablo reprise the role of Ziva on four episodes, as the mysteries surrounding her return and the enemies coming after her and Gibbs unfolds. She will also be reportedly reuniting with the rest of the team as well, and NCIS doesn’t seem like a mass hallucination kind of show.

“There’s so much value in not keeping her a secret, that we just couldn’t do that,” series co-showrunner Steven Binder told TVLine this week. “She’ll have to have reunions of some kind.”

Binder also spoke with Parade about Ziva’s surprise return and gave some hints about what might have brought her back into Gibbs’ world.

“If you look at the things we know; we know she had a daughter, and the daughter was sent to live with Tony,” Binder said. “It’s unknown whether or not she’s been involved with Tony or not. But, certainly, if she has, Tony hasn’t called the team up and said she’s alive. So, there would have to be something very serious hanging over her own head, not just Gibbs’.”

Binder teased, “Just from the available facts, you can add up the idea that there’s someone out there that’s so bad, that’s so dangerous, that she had to go undercover and leave her daughter behind, at least for a period of time.”

What will Ziva’s return mean for the beginning of the seaosn? NCIS returns for Season 17 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.