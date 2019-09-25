‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo With ‘Gang’ Before Season 17 Premiere

Wilmer Valderrama shared in NCIS fans’ excitement for the premiere of Season 17 Tuesday night. The star of CBS’ long-running crime procedural took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a group photo of him and two of his co-stars, Emily Wickersham and Sean Murray, standing with a slate on set. “The wait is over… We are back on CBS TONIGHT. NCIS at 8 EVERY Tuesday,” Valderrama captioned the photo.

Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to gush over the co-stars and share their excitement for the season premiere.

“Can’t wait for tonight bro… it’s gonna be a good one,” one Instagram user wrote.

“GANG,” another said.

“IM SO EXCITED!! ITS GOING TO BE FANTASTIC,” another said.

“Waited all summer for this,” someone else wrote.

During Tuesday night’s premiere, fans learned even more about Ziva David’s (Cote de Pablo) mysterious return after her friends and family had presumed her as dead.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 17 of NCIS.

In the season premiere, “Out of the Darkness,” fans were finally able to see the conversation that happened after Ziva appeared in Gibbs’ basement with an ominous warning in the Season 16 finale.

“Come, we must get you to a safe house,” Ziva says, before Gibbs tells her to explain what she was doing there and what happened to her years before. However, she doesn’t have time to explain, as they are ambushed by enemy gunfire and an explosion.

Ziva and Gibbs manage to escape from a secret passageway, which the team finds later after responding to the reports of shots fired. Bishop (Wickersham) suspects their boss might not be alone, but she hesitates to suggest Ziva after she promised to keep the secret of her being alive.

In the underground tunnel, Gibbs demands Ziva give him at least an explanation as to who they are running from.

“There’s a woman. Her name is Zahar. She wants me dead and now she wants you too… she herself is the true threat,” Ziva says before saying she doesn’t know what the woman looks like or why she’s after her.

The rest of the team learned about Ziva’s return throughout the rest of the episode, with Ziva slowly opening up about her struggles undercover.

What did you think about Ziva’s big return? NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.