'NCIS' Teases Decision That's a Nail in The Coffin for Gibbs in Next Episode

A new NCIS clip teases that, in the next episode, Gibbs might be making a decision that will be another metaphorical nail in the coffin for him. In the clip, NCIS special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) is speaking to NCIS Director Leon Vance (played by Rocky Carroll), ahead of a court case Gibbs is a witness in, and it sounds like Vance is not thrilled about the situation. "If you do this, there’s no looking back," Vance says to Gibbs.

Vance then adds, "Your career at NCIS could very well be over." Gibbs replied, "That’s a chance I’m going to have to take." The case revolves around a financial adviser who is apparently being tried for stealing millions from Navy clients. This comes after Gibbs opened up to investigative reporter Marcie Warren (played by Pam Dawber, Harmon’s real-life wife of 34 years) about why he was suspended from the NCIS. In a past episode, Gibbs mercilessly beat a man who was discovered to have been running a dog-fighting ring and killing the losing dogs.

Earlier this month, it was announced that NCIS would be returning for Season 19, with Harmon confirmed to be coming back as Gibbs. There had been some speculation over whether or not he would come back, as a past reported indicated he was ready to leave the series. Either the report was inaccurate, or CBS and Harmon reached an agreement that was acceptable for both parties. Regardless of the circumstance, fans must be excited over all the great new developments in the NCIS camp.

CBS previously revealed that the NCIS Season 18 finale will air on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of this, the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale and NCIS: New Orleans series finale will air on Sunday, May 23. Fans can also watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

