‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Warns Fans About ‘Sad Goodbye Abby’ Episode

Brace yourselves, NCIS fans, for a harsh goodbye to Abby Sciuto on Tuesday night. Actress Pauley Perrette alerted fans on Twitter early Monday morning about the “sad” upcoming episode that will reveal Perrette’s exit from the long-running crime drama.

I’m so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby

It’s sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch. I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2018

“I’m so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby,” Perrette wrote on Twitter. “It’s sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch. I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were left in an emotional state after last week’s episode, “One Step Forward,” ended with Abby and Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) being mugged at gunpoint. The episode ended with a cut to black after Abby tried to talk the gunman down and a gunshot rang out.

In previews for Tuesday’s episode, it appears Abby was struck by the bullet because medical professionals are seen rushing to treat her at a hospital. She’s then shown unconscious in a hospital room as the NCIS team visits her.

“How could this happen?” Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) says. “Can anyone explain that to me?”

Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has the most emotional moment in the teaser as he feels guilt for not being there to protect her.

“I know I let you down, Abs,” Gibbs says. “I said that I would always keep you safe.”

McGee (Sean Murray) is also seen discussing her condition, saying “The outlook’s not so good.”

While it’s unclear whether or not Abby will die in Tuesday’s episode, it appears the creative team is heavily teasing that will be the case. Combined with Perrette’s ominous tweet, fans should prepare themselves for an emotional hour Tuesday night.

But if you shed a tear or two, you’re not the only one. Perrette recently sat down with CBS News to discuss leaving the role she has played for so long and said giving up the show has been an emotional journey.

“It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it,” Perrette said. “It really makes me sad.”

She says she typically cries going to and leaving work for production.

“I’m still grieving,” she said. “It feels different every day. It’s sad. I usually cry in my car every day when I drive to work, and I usually cry on my way home at some point.”

As for why she is saying goodbye to the show after more than 350 episodes as a main cast member, she touched on the fact that she wants a bit of privacy.

“It’s being a commodity,” Perrette said. “I think I’ve earned some time to myself (to) stay home, go to church.”

Despite that desire for privacy, the 49-year-old actress is not looking to retire from acting. She said she loves the work, and she is currently fielding a slew of offers from “everyone.”

“It’s not like people aren’t asking,” Perrette said. “I’m being offered.. a lot. There’s a lot of conversations going on. And there’s me sitting at home on the couch drinking beer with my dogs, and I’m really good at it.”