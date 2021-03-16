'NCIS' Sees an Interesting Character Return Tonight

✖

NCIS inspector General Eugene Coyle (Hugo Armstrong) is making his return to the NCIS crew. While it's not his first time making an appearance, tonight's episode is sure to prove interesting since Coyle's return promises to bring punishment. As seen in the latest promo, Coyle is coming back to arrest Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Though, from what it seems, Gibbs might go with the Inspector General willingly.

"You're under arrest for aggravated assault," Coyle tells Gibbs in the promo before reading the special agent his rights. Before he's walked out, Gibbs yells back at the team to "tell the truth." "Tell the truth to who?" Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop (Emily Wickersham) asks him.

As a recurring guest role, the last time Coyle made an appearance on the show was just as an NCIS agent in Season 11, Episode 16. He's worked with NCIS in two other episodes –– one in 2013 and another in 2014. Armstrong is best known for his turns in Roman J. Israel, Esq., Room 104, and Lucky (2017). He also performed a brief stint on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

On top of the surprising cameo, there could be more shockers in store for NCIS fans. With the fate of the flagship series hanging in the balance (due to the possibility of Mark Harmon leaving) and many characters leaving, the network has announced there's a new NCIS show in the works that's set in the aloha state. As previously reported, NCIS: Hawaii will come with Chris Silber, who serves as the showrunner for NCIS: Los Angeles, attached as showrunner. In addition to Silber, NCIS: New Orleans' Jan Nash and Matt Bosack (SEAL Team) will reportedly serve as executive producers on the potential spinoff.

NCIS currently holds the title of CBS's most expensive show, which could be a factor in the studio's decision to continue the series or ax it if Harmon walks away. It's also the longest-running series for the network as well as the most-watched series on television, raking in over 15 million viewers.