‘NCIS’: See Ziva Return in Explosive First Season 17 Premiere Trailer

Ziva David is back on NCIS and the team is just as shocked as the rest of America. The first trailer for the Season 17 premiere gives viewers a first look at the aftermath of the beloved character’s surprise return last season, including an explosion, some context and a lot more questions.

The 30-second clip shows Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) conversation being interrupted by an explosion outside of his basement as she warns her former boss on voiceover that a woman is out to get her, and now she’s coming after him too.

The clip also previews Ziva’s possible reunion with her daughter, who she hasn’t seen since she presumably died in 2013, leading to Tony DiNozzo’s (Michael Weatherly) exit from the series.

TVLine also released a longer clip in which Ziva and Gibbs’ conversation in the basement continues before bullets force them to take cover. The video reveals someone named Sahar (Mouzam Makkar) is targeting Ziva and wants her truly dead this time, and Gibbs is also a target.

Despite Ziva and Gibbs’ adventure seemingly occurring away from the team’s grasp, series co-showrunner Steven Binder told the outlet fans can expect reunions with McGee and all the other characters.

“There’s so much value in not keeping her a secret, that we just couldn’t do that,” he told the outlet. “She’ll have to have reunions of some kind.”

Ziva will also be sticking around for longer than expected as co-showrunner Frank Cardea previously revealed she will be in four episodes this season.

“There will be four episodes in this season, two early on and two fall/winter,” Cardea told Parade earlier this week also teasing what brings her back into the team’s lives.

“If you look at the things we know; we know she had a daughter, and the daughter was sent to live with Tony,” Binder told Parade. “It’s unknown whether or not she’s been involved with Tony or not. But, certainly, if she has, Tony hasn’t called the team up and said she’s alive. So, there would have to be something very serious hanging over her own head, not just Gibbs’.”

Binder teased, “Just from the available facts, you can add up the idea that there’s someone out there that’s so bad, that’s so dangerous, that she had to go undercover and leave her daughter behind, at least for a period of time.”

NCIS returns for Season 17 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.