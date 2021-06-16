✖

NCIS will kick off Season 19 later this year, and it's possible the show may be adding actor Gary Cole to the cast for a big role. According to Variety, sources connected to NCIS have stated that Cole is "in talks" to join the series, however, CBS reps declined to comment when asked about the report. At this time, his reported NCIS role is begin kept under wraps.

Most TV fans will be most familiar with Cole from shows such as Veep, Mixed-ish, and Chicago Fire. However, Cole has had a number of notable film roles, starring in movies like Office Space, Pineapple Express, and as Mike Brady in mid-90s Brady Bunch reboot films: The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) and its follow-up, A Very Brady Sequel (1996). The franchise later produced a made-for-TV film, The Brady Bunch in the White House, in which Cole reprised his role. In addition to his live-action roles, Cole has lent his voice to a number if animated projects, including Family Guy, Kim Possible, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated. He was also the voice of Harvey Birdman in Adult Swim's Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law.

‘NCIS’ in Talks With Gary Cole for Major Season 19 Role (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ecBOPQCDSq — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2021

NCIS Season 18 ended with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, in peril, with many fans wondering where the show will go from here. There had been some speculation that Gibbs may not return for the show's 19th season, but it was reported in April that he would be. While Harmon is coming back for another season of NCIS, actress Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop, announced in May that she would not be returning.

In a social media post last month, Wickersham shared some photos of herself from the show's set, and shared her news. "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been.

This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later."

She added, "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget."

Wickersham concluded her message, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly." Notably, fans can watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.